What started off as a hit and run car accident, ended up being a standoff with Sioux Falls Police over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting that the hit and run, turned standoff situation happened Sunday afternoon, (September 2) inside a home near the intersection of 8th street and Trapp Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Police told KSFY that 28 year-old Daniel Brown crashed a stolen vehicle into another car near 10th and Menlo Avenue, then fled the scene on foot and a short time later broke into a home near the intersection of 8th street and Trapp Avenue.

The owner of the home fled the residence immediately after Brown entered the home and contacted authorities. According to KSFY , upon arriving, police blocked off the area and sent a canine unit into the home about 30 minutes into the standoff to find out where Brown was hiding.

The situation eventually ended peacefully with Brown being arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police and 2nd degree burglary.

Source: KSFY TV

