Police Charge Sioux Falls Man With Making Terrorist Threats
A Sioux Falls man was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats inside a business in the 1600 block of South Sycamore Avenue on Saturday.
"We had a guy that walked into a store. He started screaming that he was going to kill people and actually pointed out people saying they were dead. We had about 15 to 20 people that took off running out of the store. They feared for their lives," explained according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.
"The guy left for a short time. When he tried to come back some employees prevented him from going into the store. He started walking on Sycamore Avenue. That's where officers found him. He was arrested for making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct."
Clemens identified the man was 22-year-old Yonas Aberea Abechu.
