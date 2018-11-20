Two vandals were caught in the act with spray cans in hand under a bridge in downtown Sioux Falls. One was in the process of writing his own name.

Police driving close to the downtown Sioux Falls bridge at 10th and Reid noticed the pair on Monday (November 19) at 9:45 AM.

Taken into custody and arrested: 30-year-old Alexander Geroge Primeau, a Sioux Falls transient who was spray painting his own last name on the underside of the bridge according to police.

The other man arrested was 21-year-old James Dean Cloudeagle, a known Sioux Falls transient. The words he was transcribing were “Juss Huff”. That's correct, without the letter "t". Both are facing charges of intentional damage to property and graffiti.

Other recent graffiti incidents took place in July 2018, when 13 reports were made to Sioux Falls Police regarding electrical boxes and business signs near the area of 57th Street and Louise Avenue.

If you have information about vandalism or other crimes in Sioux Falls, call police at 367-7000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.