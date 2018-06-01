Sioux Falls Police offer briefings on recent crimes in the city. On Friday (June 1), Officer Sam Clemens covered the details of an accidental gun discharge, leading to the recovery of stolen guns that landed in the hands of possible gang members.

Also in the briefing, three teenagers where apprehended after an alarm was triggered from a business in the 6000 block of West 12th Street where a glass door was broken to gain entry The teens, ages 13, 16 and 16, ran from police and all were arrested. The youngest was found hiding in a stolen car.

In a separate incident, a teenager reported being robbed when he told others in a car with him that he had cash in his pockets. The driver stopped the car, other passengers turned on the teen with the cash, punched him and took his money. The victim did not have serious injuries.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

