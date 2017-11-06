Sioux Falls Police say a domestic disturbance over the weekend ended up with a man being fatally shot with a gun.

"The officers arrived at the home and found a 34-year-old man who was deceased. We know there was that man and an adult woman who were involved in a domestic relationship. That disturbance led to the shooting," saidSioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We are still trying to piece together what exactly happened. At this point, we don't have any arrests or charges that have been made."

Clemens says the man died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Information about the exact relationship between the victim and the woman was not released.

Clemens says police know where the woman is located and there is no danger to the public.

The incident took place inside a Sioux Falls home near 10th Street and Western Avenue.

