Police Asking Public for Information On Shooting Suspects

Sioux Falls Police are asking the public's for help in locating Manuel Frias and Marie LeClair, the two suspects wanted in connection with last Friday's double homicide.

"The best thing people can do is report it to police. Pass the information along," explained Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"Obviously we are looking for these two people. We have spent a lot of resources looking for both Frias and LeClair. We are not going to stop until we find them. The more information we have the quicker we can bring them in."

Clemens says individuals with information can remain anonymous.

"If it goes through Crimestoppers it is completely anonymous. Whether it's a phone call, an email tip, all that stuff is anonymous. Police have no idea where it came from. We just get the information. Really at this place in time that's what we're looking for [is] good, solid information."

Samuel Crockett and Corey Zephier were both killed in the shooting.

