Police Arrest the Last Two Suspects Involved in Monday’s Shooting

The last two suspects being sought in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager on Monday, (December 3) in Sioux Falls are now in custody.

KSFY TV reports that police arrested 23-year-old Kotu Kalta Suleman of Sioux Falls around midnight on Wednesday, (December 5) and another 16-year-old girl later that evening around 7:00 PM.

According to KSFY , Suleman was arrested on aggravated assault, eluding and fleeing police, while the 16-year-old girl was apprehended for two counts of aggravated assault.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY that all the suspects involved in Monday's shooting are now in custody.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, (December 4) authorities arrested three additional suspects. Among them was the alleged shooter, Yona Fetwi Sama, along with Jessepe Etta and a 16-year-old boy.

Along with being the shooter, KSFY says that Sama faces a number of charges that include, four counts of aggravated assault. Etta was charged with obstruction and other charges. The 16-year-old boy was charged with fleeing police.

The adults involved are in the Minnehaha County Jail, while the two teenagers in the incident were taken to JDC.

The 17-year-old victim in the case is expected to recover after being shot in the leg.

Source: KSFY TV