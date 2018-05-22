Police Arrest Daytime Groper in Downtown Sioux Falls

Ben Davis/Mix 97-3

Some strange behavior including invading one woman’s personal space landed a transient in jail.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened at the Downtown Public Library about 3:00 PM on Monday.

“The victim didn’t know the suspect at all. I’m not sure exactly why but he came up to her and sat down next to her, reached over and grabbed her.”

The touching was categorized as groping which was strongly rejected. Clemens also says there was some additional behavior that was questionable.

“She was kind of yelling at him to leave her alone. Sounds like he may have followed a couple of other people inside of the library before leaving.”

Police were able to track down the suspect who didn't stray too far from the Downtown Library and arrested the 23-year old for the charge of sexual contact without consent. Police named the suspect who is considered innocent until proven guilty.

