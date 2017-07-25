POET CEO Receives Award at Bio World Congress
POET CEO Jeff Broin was presented with the George Washington Carver Award at a ceremony at the Bio World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology in Montreal on July 24, 2017.
The Carver Award recognizes significant contributions by individuals in the field of industrial biotechnology and its application in biological engineering, environmental science, biorefining, and biobased products.
Broin commented on the award. “I am very humbled by this award. George Washington Carver was an historic leader in finding new potential in agricultural products to meet the world’s needs,” Broin said. “That’s what we strive to do each day at POET, whether it’s producing biofuel from starch and cellulose or finding new or better ways to produce co-products such as distillers grain, corn oil, fiber, liquefied CO2 and more. I believe agriculture is the key to solving many of our world’s challenges.”
POET, headquartered in Sioux Falls, produces 1.8 billion gallons of annual fuel production and 10 billion pounds of animal feed, among other products. The 30 year old company has a network of 27 production facilities.
