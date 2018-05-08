Plitzuweit, Burckhard Named South Dakota Mr and Miss Basketball

Add another award to both AJ Plitzuweit and Paiton Burckhard's résumé as the two standouts have been named South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball.

Plitzuweit, son of University of South Dakota head women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit, averaged about 33 points per game during his senior season and helped Vermillion to a 12-8 overall record. He will continue to play basketball in college under head coach Tom Billeter at Augustana University.

Burckhard entered this past season as one of South Dakota's premier athletes and she lived up to all the hype again. The Aberdeen Central forward helped lead the Golden Eagles to their second championship in three seasons. Burckhard averaged about 24 points per game this season and led Aberdeen Central to a 19-1 regular season record. As a four year starter, Burckhard ended her high school career with over 1700 points. She is committed to play basketball at South Dakota State University.

South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball is awarded annually by Hansen Andersen Basketball. Coaches are able to nominate players for the award. Sioux Falls players nominated included Jada Cunningham (Washington), Courtney Klatt (Lincoln), Diang Gatluak (Lincoln), and Jaron Zwagerman (O'Gorman).

