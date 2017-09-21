Jenna and Ona Mohlenhoff are warriors. It's not something they ever aspired to be. They wanted to be a mother and daughter duo living their lives like any others; going to work and school, spending time with family and friends, planning the future.

When Ona was 7 years old, she was diagnosed with a baseball-sized brain tumor and she and her mom marched into war against cancer. Ona went through 10 months of intense chemotherapy and radiation with all of the unpleasant, accompanying side effects: loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hair loss, fatigue and high risk of infections.

Following treatment Ona was declared NED or "no evidence of disease", in a medical term every warrior wants to hear. Then this April (2017) at a routine 5 year checkup, an MRI showed that another tumor had grown in her brain. It was surgically removed but left behind what are referred to as "reactive cells" which can, and have, once again, become a cancerous tumor.

After more chemo and radiation, no other effective treatment is available in the United States, for Ona's type of tumor (DIPG/diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma). So in an effort to prolong and add quality to Ona's life, Jenna looked southward to Mexico and was successful in getting Ona accepted into a program there. The bad news (as if they needed more) is, U.S. insurance is not accepted and treatments must be paid for prior to administration.

Not to mention travel and lodging costs, the fact the Jenna is a single mom who will need to stop working to be with her daughter and the emotional costs which are incalculable.

In an effort to help with all of the impending financial stress which is to come, a fundraiser has been organized. On Thursday, September 21, from 5 to 8 PM at the Pizza Ranch on 41st street you can can chow down on delicious Pizza Ranch food, with 10% of the sales that evening being donated to Jenna and Ona.

Plus all proceeds from some great silent auction items and delectable bake sale goodies will go towards the ongoing battle being waged by two reluctant, but motivated warriors.

If you're moved to help this beautiful little girl and her mom, you can give directly here.

