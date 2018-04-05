Sunday snow possibilities could produce fear, dread, excitement or a few other emotions along the spectrum. It’s April in Sioux Falls, so it could happen.

Most times when you get beyond Easter, even when it’s in March, South Dakotans generally feel confident that spring has arrived. This year, it seems that a detour got added to the journey.

The 5.9 inches of snow in early April 2018 will likely get a supplement about a week later. There are still three days before this potential event with forecast accumulations walking back from five inches to three inches for Sioux Falls, but as Sunday arrives we should have a clearer picture.

Most of the activity will likely be north of Sioux Falls along a line from near Jamestown North Dakota, through Watertown, South Dakota and Blue Earth Minnesota. However, that’s just for Sunday.

Just before that, record cold potential without a lot of extra snow looms. Friday’s predicted high temperature will be 24 degrees which would be the coldest high temperature for April 6. The mark of 28 was set back in 2007. The low temperature on Saturday April 7 could also be in record territory.

Take heart, though. Sioux Falls isn’t alone in this situation. Southwest South Dakota, eastern Wyoming and the panhandle of Nebraska has their own wintry weather to overcome.

See Also: