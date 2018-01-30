Players from the Upper Midwest You Can Root for in the Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl has moved down the list of your priorities this year maybe this will help. If you don't feel much like cheering for the two teams playing, perhaps you'd like to cheer for some of the players that come from our area. South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa are represented in the game this year.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Nathan Gerry - Linebacker. Sioux Falls, South Dakota native and Washington High grad, played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
- Beau Allen - Defensive Tackle. From Minnetonka, Minnesota, went to collage in Wisconsin.
- Carson Wentz - Quarterback (injured). Graduated from high school in Bismark, North Dakota and went to North Dakota State.
New England Patriots
- Cole Croston - Offensive Guard. Sergeant Bluff, Iowa native also went to college at Iowa.
- James Ferentz - Center. From Iowa City, Iowa. Also went to University of Iowa in Iowa City.
- Riley McCarron - Wide Reciver. Played at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa and the University of Iowa.
