Play Area at the Empire Mall about to Undergo a Royal Remodel

The children's play area at the Empire Mall is about to undergo a royal remodel. The mall is partnering with Sanford Health in designing a new castle-themed children’s play area.

The redesigned play area is slated to open later this summer and will remain in its current location near the Dairy Queen Treat Center, on the west end of the mall, near Sears.

Once completed the re-designed area will feature an open design concept with toys and climbing structures featuring vivid and bright colors - all with a royal theme.

The area will also include a mix of traditional and interactive play stations - again, based on Sanford Children's Hospital 'Castle of Care' design.

Source: Sanford Health

