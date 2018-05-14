If you get the chance to spin the album, Kerosine Hat by Cracker - do it. I remember spinning the vinyl in my early college days at Augustana University's radio station and finding it most satisfying. That album, released in 1993, went on to sell over 500,000 copies. And since then, Cracker has been making waves in the rock world with 10 studio albums and an extensive touring schedule.

The Icon Lounge, in downtown Sioux Falls, will host the one night party on June 19th for a 7:00 P.M. show. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 A.M.

Led by David Lowery, the founder of Camper Van Beethoven, and legendary rocker guitarist Johnny Hickman, Cracker will perform something for every musical taste. Rock, country, southern rock, alternative rock, and more. No word yet on anything polka, but we'll keep you posted.

Cracker's biggest hits were "Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)" released in 1992, and "Low" from 1993's Kerosene Hat.

Get your Cracker tickets now as this will be a brisk seller for the Sioux Falls music scene.

Tickets available at www.pepperentertainment.com and www.etix.com or cash and carry at Icon or direct ticket link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3068959/cracker-sioux-falls-icon

