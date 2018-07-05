Your little, not so secret, shortcut around 41st Street traffic will be partially out of commission starting Monday July 9, 2018. Starting next week, some of the lanes on 49th Street in Sioux Falls will be closed. The road that runs past Sertoma Park is a nice way to make an end run to the Target on Louise and the Empire Mall.

Starting Monday the first phase of a project to resurface 49th Street from Carnegie Circle to Western Avenue will begin. Construction crews will be performing sanitary sewer repairs at that time.

Google Maps

The City of Sioux Falls says that the inside eastbound and inside westbound lanes of West 49th Street will be closed between Kiwanis Avenue and Western Avenue.

If you drive that route, use caution and reduce your speed while travelling near the construction area. If this stretch of pavement is part of your regular commute, you may want to consider alternate routes.

The 49th Street project will continue for the few weeks of summer.

This program performs asphalt street overlays on neighborhood, collector, and arterial streets. In the neighborhood areas, improvements will also be made to the curb, gutter, accessible ramps, and valley gutters. Streets will remain open to traffic. However, during paving operations, traffic will be detoured accordingly. This project will start with concrete repairs and milling of street surfaces in early summer. Paving operations will commence in mid summer. - City of Sioux Falls

