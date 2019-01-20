Plains Speaking People Back For Another Round of Storytelling!

I love hearing a great story being told by someone who knows how to deliver the goods.

The art and importance of storytelling has ricocheted through all cultures throughout history.

The art form continues to thrive locally thanks to groups like Plains Speaking People : Dakota Stories for the Stage .

Plains Speaking People has another round of great story telling set for Friday, January 25th.

From the Plains Speaking People website:

Plains Speaking People brings the tradition of storytelling to the stage spotlight. This night of stories told - with a South Dakota connection - will be as inspiring as it will be entertaining. Through sharing our worlds and words, Plains Speaking People will create a night where the performers and audience can celebrate our history, ignite our imagination, and strengthen our community spirit.

The Flandreau performance is a fundraiser for Derek Gerlach . The event is free with a suggested donation of $10 per person.

