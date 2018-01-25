Places and Things You Should Clean After You Have the Flu
You probably know someone who is currently battling or has already had the flu. Now you'd like to prevent other family members and friends from contracting this season's soul-sucking virus.
In light of that effort, we would all do well to remember that the flu virus can live up to 24 hours on hard surfaces. Here is a list of places and things you maybe haven't thought about disinfecting after you, or your flu sufferer, recover.
- Light switches - Yup everybody uses their germy little paws on these.
- Door knobs - Again, everyone uses them.
- Bathrooms - Any surface in and around the sick person's bathroom (or shared bathroom for that matter) in particular: faucets, toilet handle, tub, shower surfaces, even the floor.
- Toothbrushes - If you use disposable ones, toss 'em, if not remove the brush head and soak it in peroxide for half-an-hour.
- Remotes - You've heard about how filthy they are in hotels? They're pretty germy in your home too. Wipe them down with disinfecting cloths during and after the flu.
- Your eyewear - Yes they can hold on to flu germs and your eyes are a vulnerable entry point for the flu virus.
- Laundry & bedding - Even on a normal day doing dirty laundry isn't the most enticing chore. But doing laundry after someone has had the flu? Ick! Don't carry the disgusting pile of germ-filled materials in your arms to the washer. Dump them in a laundry basket and put a little distance between yourself and the yuck!
- Garbage cans - Obviously
Sources: Today Health and Cheat Sheet Home & Culture
