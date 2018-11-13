Place for Poets to Gather Every Tuesday Night in Sioux Falls

On Friday night I finally made it through the doors at the newly open Full Circle Book Co-op. And the hard work owners Jason Kurtz or Sion Lidster put in fulfilling a dream paid off huge for the community of word lovers and writers.

From The Full Circle Book Co-op Facebook page: "A creative hub and bookstore where people can shop, eat, drink, learn, create and experience the creative community."

I can rarely leave a bookstore without buying at least a couple of books, and my first visit to the Full Circle Book Co-op I left with five books.

There is an incredible section of local authors to look through as well. Seeing all the books written by local authors proves the writers' blood runs deep in the Midwest.

There is food and drinks available at the Full Circle Book Co-op , shelves and shelves of books, a dining and conversation area, and a space for open mic events.

Poets meet up at the Full Circle Book Co-op every Tuesday at 7.30 pm.

The Full Circle Book Co-op is a great addition to the community.

For more on the Full Circle Book Co-op and upcoming events check out their Facebook page.