PJ Fleck and Minnesota End Their Season with a Bowl Win

They were rowing the boat in Detroit on Wednesday as the Golden Gophers ended their season with a win.

Minnesota defeated Georgia Tech 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl and improved to 7-6 on the season.

The Gophers never trailed in the game, getting off to a 10 point lead after the first quarter and were leading 13-3 at the half.

Gophers QB Tanner Morgan only tallied 132 yards passing but did connect on two touchdowns through the air.

The main workload for the Gophers came on the ground as Mohamed Ibrahim rushed the ball 31 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech had come into the game looking to send their head coach Paul Johnson into retirement with a win, but the combination of good defense and a balanced attack offensively helped the Gophers spoil that send off.

Minnesota will look to carry the momentum into the off season from bowl win and improve the win total once again next year under PJ Fleck as well.