Pizza Hut Now Delivering Wine With Your Pizza

It seems like Pizza Hut always comes up with interesting and unique ideas when it comes to promoting their brand. Yesterday (12/5) the pizza chain announced that that they will start delivering WINE along with your pizza!

The bad news is that they are only testing it out of Arizona. According to foxnews , Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, the director of brand marketing for Pizza Hut, said in a press release:

“We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we’re uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine, hen you combine that with our extensive network of delivery drivers, we’re excited to provide a unique and convenient experience for our customers.”

The company will be offering selections of beer and wine for a flat rate of $10.99 (with wine options debuting in January of 2018). You can order Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top and Arizona-made Kilt Lifter. If the promotion is successful, the company is planning to expand within the next year.

Source: Fox News

