Pizza Hut is Adding Cinnabon Mini Rolls to its Menu

The next time you place an order at Pizza Hut you might want to look at the dessert section of the menu! The company teamed up with Cinnabon to create the perfect dessert to follow your pizza: Mini Cinnamon Rolls!

Crafted by Cinnabon, the mini rolls are available now exclusively at Pizza Hut nationwide. For $5.99 you can now get 10 little cinnamon rolls made with Cinnabon Makara cinnamon swirls and topped with Cinnabon signature cream cheese frosting.

Pizza Hut U.S.'s chief brand officer, Marianne Radley says in a statement "There's nothing better than polishing off pizza night with something sweet, so the new Cinnabon Mini Rolls are a perfect addition to our dessert portfolio."

This is the first time since 2015 that Pizza Hut has added a dessert item to its menu. Back then they added the Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie.