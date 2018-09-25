Pittsburgh Holds on to Beat Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It was not the way Ben Roethlisberger would draw it up, but the Pittsburgh Steelers will take it.

In desperate need of a win, the two-time defending AFC North champions capped a tumultuous week in which star receiver Antonio Brown made headlines by shouting at an assistant coach on the sidelines and getting into a spat on social media with a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Steelers (1-1-1) built a 20-point lead held on for their first win despite not scoring after halftime.

Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns, with all but 80 yards of that production coming while the Steelers were building a 30-10 halftime lead.

Vance McDonald scored on a 75-yard pass play and finished with four catches for 112 yards. Brown and Ryan Switzer also had first-half TD receptions for Pittsburgh, which had been winless through two games for the first time since 2013.

The teams combined for five roughing-the-passer penalties, most in an NFL game since 2001, as fans around the league continue to gripe about flags being thrown for what appear to be routine tackles.

