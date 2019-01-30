Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training in Two Weeks

The 2019 Spring Training reporting date for many major league baseball players is two weeks from today. Including the Minnesota Twins reporting to Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins will spend their 29th Spring Training season at the CenturyLink Sports Complex home to Hammond Stadium.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

If this will be a family vacation checkout the first full squad workout on Monday, February 18. All fans are welcome to this free event that will include a health fair, inflatable activities for kids and a free youth clinic.

Those who venture to Florida for spring ball can watch the first pitch of the season on Saturday, February 23. There will be two games that day with split squads taking on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

What’s really cool about taking in the Spring Training experience at Fort Myers is the CenturyLink Sports Complex has so much to offer. There are five additional playing fields as well as the Twins Player Development Academy. It is also the home to two Twins' minor league affiliates. In addition, the complex features four state-of-the-art softball fields, which are utilized throughout the year by collegiate and community teams.