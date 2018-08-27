Pine Ridge Woman Accused of Killing Man with a Tire Iron

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge woman is accused of killing a man with a tire iron.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Jeffrey Janis Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital after the Aug. 11 incident in Wanblee.

Thirty-four-year-old Krystin Spotted Calf is facing a second-degree murder charge that carries the prospect of life in prison. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney. She could stand trial in federal court in late October.

