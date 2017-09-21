Pierre Couple Identified in Fatal I-90 Crash Near Murdo

A couple from Pierre, South Dakota have been identified in a fatal two vehicle crash on I-90 near Murdo on Sunday September 17th, just before noon.

64 year old Terrie Roede and passenger 59 year old Randy Roede both were pronounced dead at the scene, when a semi truck left the roadway, went across the ditch and collided with the Roede's Dodge Ram Pickup.

The driver of the truck, 53 year old Terry Bodden of Scotland, South Dakota did not report any injuries.