Photo Tour Of The New Vikings Training Facility, TCO Performance Center

After 52 years of using the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato for training camp and Winter Park as the team’s workout facility, the Minnesota Vikings officially moved into their new home in Eagan at the start of training camp to open their 2018-2019 season.

The new complex, known as Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (TCO), is a state-of-the-art training facility with a total of five outdoor field spaces, an indoor field space, and a wealth of other team training/health and fan experience components.

The (Outdoor) Fields

The practice field area consists of four outdoor practice fields along the west side of the complex, complete with two sets of stands for fan seating. The fifth field is TCO Field, a stadium-style field that will also be used for a handful of high school football games this year .

Practice Fields

TCO Stadium

Fan Experience

Beside the fields themselves, the training camp fan experience takes things several steps beyond that of training camp in Mankato. While fans and the team hold camp on the MSU Mankato campus in fond memory, TCO Performance Center offers upgrades to fan seating as well as multiple concessions stands and selfie opportunities with signage and a giant SKOL sculpture. Highlights for fans include the new Vikings Museum , a Vikings Locker Room merchandise store , and a turf-covered patio area to enjoy food, beverages, music, and relax between practices.

Team & Media Experience

While the fan experience is highlighted, this is the core of the new TCO Performance Center. The complex boasts state-of-the-art training equipment - including a locker room adjacent to the practice fields and connected via giant garage doors, locker rooms, indoor practice field, meeting spaces, post-workout/game recovery facilities, player lounge areas, film room, dining facility, press conference area/media workroom, TCO Studios broadcast space , and much more.

