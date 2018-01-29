Phone Scammers Now Using Cloning Devices to Trick Victims

Phone scam artists are getting more and more creative and unfortunately, now they have technology on their side. It starts off with a person on the phone claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest for not showing up for jury duty.

The confusing part though is that the caller ID shows it's the local Police Department calling. Sadly, scammers have now figured out a way to use " cloning technology " to trick your phone's caller ID - making it look as though it's legit.

Experts warn if you should get a call like this, hang up and call your local police department to verify the information - better safe than sorry.

Source: Smartcard Developer Association

