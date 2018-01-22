So how do you stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from destroying public property after their team wins the NFC Championship? By greasing down all the light poles, that's how.

After the Eagles win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, thousands of Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their team advancing to the Super Bowl. But before that, the "Crisco Cops" (as they call themselves) first set out to make sure everything went "smoothly" - literally.

During the fourth quarter of the game, Philadelphia police greased all the light poles around the stadium to prevent fans from climbing them.

Immediately after the game they posted an image on Twitter writing, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of saturated fats."

