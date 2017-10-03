Remember this last August watching kids from Sioux Falls fulfill their baseball dreams and getting to the Little League World Series?

That was so much fun to watch!

And then Major League Baseball playing a regular season game in Williamsport was the icing on the cake.

Well the pros will return to the renovated Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Phillies’ Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters of the NY-Penn League.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will play in the second “MLB Little League Classic” in Williamsport, Pa. during the 2018 MLB Championship Season. The special Regular Season contest, as well as ancillary activities by each club, will take place on Sunday, August 19, 2018 with the game airing nationally that evening on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” and ESPN Radio.

I'll be cheering for the Sioux Falls Little League team again.

