Pheasant Season Kind of Starts This Weekend

The 2017 South Dakota Pheasant season gets a partial start this weekend.

The youth pheasant hunt happens October 7 - 11. This special season is for resident and nonresident youth age 12 (or turn 12 by Dec. 31 of current year) through 17, and who possess a valid hunter safety certificate and small game license. Birds may be hunted on public or private land.

Kids between the ages of 10 and 15 can in the mentored hunt program can also hunt during the you pheasant hunt.

The following weekend, October 14-16, is the resident only public land hunt. As the previous sentence suggests, this opening weekend is only for South Dakota state residents with a small game license and must only hunt on public lands. A map of public lands is available everywhere licenses are sold, and also on the GFP website and Apple and Android apps.