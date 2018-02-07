The 2018 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic will be so epic it'll take all three venues to host: the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Convention Center and the Sioux Falls Arena will be bustling with hunting enthusiasts Feb. 16-18.

Over 400 vendors will be impressing throngs of people so it's best not to walk around with an empty stomach.

Luckily for us, food is one of the top priorities for the hospitality crew. Check out some of these Midwestern favorites - with a delicious twist:

Wholesome Bison Chili

Pheasant Chowder

Sirloin Beef Chislic

Pulled Pork Parfait (AKA "P3"

The Blaze Orange BBQ Sandwich

Orange Myrtle Midwestern Coleslaw

Sticky Sweet Corn

These are great, but a true Midwesterner needs a tater-tot hot dish, scalloped potatoes (with diced ham) and Jell-O with fruit inside. (If it works for funerals it'll darn well work for Pheasant Fest.)

Spectra Food Services will team up with Executive Chef Yancy Erickson and local Casey's Bakery for the 3-day event.

Over 25,000 people are expected to attend - and that's a lot of chislic.

