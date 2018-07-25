Phase Three Begins for Ellis Road in Western Sioux Falls

Another chunk of the signature street project in Sioux Falls for 2018 is out of service. Ellis Road now enters the next stage of upgrades.

As of Tuesday the asphalt was getting peeled away from Ellis Road from West Stoney Creek Street to 22nd Street. Additionally 22nd Street is not available to reach homes on the west side of Ellis Road, however 26th and 32nd Streets along with Stoney Creek Street can be used for access to those areas.

Ellis Road is expected to be fully open with four lanes of traffic and turning lanes sometime in November. Additional work to complete all aspects of the project will occur in early 2019. Once the thoroughfare is open expect a traffic signal addition at 32nd Street and a signal upgrade at 26th Street.

There is a current detour in place utilizing Sertoma Avenue from 12th Street all the way to 41st Street. Local traffic can currently use Stoney Creek Street as a connection from Sertoma Avenue to Ellis Road.

