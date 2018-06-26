The Sanford International golf tournament has add two more PGA Tour Champions.

Golfers Kenny Perry and Scott McCarron have committed to playing in the inaugural event September 17-23 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Perry is a 14-time winner on the PGA TOUR and he's won nine times on the PGA TOUR Champions including four senior major championships.

McCarron who has posted seven top 10 finishes so far this year won three times on the PGA TOUR during his career and seven times on the PGA TOUR Champions.

They will join fellow golfers Fred Couples, Bernard Langer, John Daly, Tom Lehman and Davis Love III.

Tickets to the inaugural Sanford International Presented by Cambria are currently on sale.

The tournament is also looking of volunteers from course marshals to caddies and security to transportation.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.

