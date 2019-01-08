There is a petition going around that North and South Dakota residents need to come together and combine the two states!

According to the Des Moines Register , more than 3,000 people have signed the online petition to merge North Dakota and South Dakota into a single state. And they even have come up with a new name! How does Megakota sound?

A man named Dillan Stewart, a change.org user from Fargo, North Dakota, started the petition Sunday and it has since gone viral. His reason behind the petition, "be pretty cool to have a state called MegaKota so yeah."

The two states combined have a population of 1,592,657 and if they become united, it would be the 4th largest state in the country behind Montana. If you would like to sign the petition, go to change.org .