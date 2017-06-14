Greg, Nathan, and Kendal Peterson are three brothers who live on a farm in central Kansas. Using current pop songs, they create parodies to showcase the farming industry. Their 11 videos (so far) have been seen by millions.

They've created parodies to songs by Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Fresh Prince, Psy, Bruno Mars and many others. Check out their YouTube channel here to watch them all.

Their latest creation is a parody to one of the most popular songs of 2017, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran. Ed's version has nearly 1.5 BILLION views on YouTube. The brother's version is called "Residue."

Watch the Peterson Brother's version and let's help them try to beat Ed!

See Also: