Are we too busy to eat at home? Maybe it's gotten to be unpractical to dine in.

These days we have a lot going on. We are living in a fast paced world. And when we need to eat, we need to eat now. Consider the time it takes to decide on what to cook. Then the time used getting things at the store, battling traffic to and from the store and carrying the groceries in and unpacking.

Now, we haven't even started. We need to cook, to say nothing about the clean-up.

Next, let's factor in the cost. Now, weigh that all against the option of dining out.

If the price is the same or less to just eat at a restaurant, why not sit down and let everybody wait on you.

According to the financial website ZeroHedge , people are now spending more money eating out than on groceries.

...spending on food at home and food away from home have been converging over the past 60 years, with traditional home-cooked family meals on the decline. In fact, according to the USDA, for the first time ever, the amount spent eating out has surpassed what US consumers spend on food at home.

Restaurants are capitalizing on this concept. If you carefully order foods that are healthy and priced right, it may pay to eat out.

We have the nation's top five full service restaurants all right here in Sioux Falls:

Cracker Barrel Texas Roadhouse Olive Garden Red Lobster Outback Steakhouse

