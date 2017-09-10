Penn State is Going to be Nasty Good in the Big 10

With Ohio State falling and Michigan not looking dominant, it is time to really start giving some love to Penn State.

Even if Ohio State and Michigan ate there at the end of the season, Penn State is going to be flat out nasty good in 2017.

Saquon Barkley is arguably the most talented player in all of college football and in a day and age where quarterbacks get all the attention, Barkely is proving that doesn't always have to be the case.

His latest effort of two touchdowns against rival Pittsburgh is just another notch on his impressive resume.

All that said, don't forget about the Nittany Lions signal caller either. Trace McSorley is a baller and building on last year's experience is only going to help him lead Penn State toward a playoff birth.

Penn State is going to be tested as any marked team is throughout the season but being able to lean on those two studs offensively and a stout defense to add to the mix, makes this potentially a year to remember in Happy Valley.

Penn State hosts Georgia State this week, while beginning conference play the following week with a trip to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes.

