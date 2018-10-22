A man who was counseling inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls could also spend time behind bars.

According to Attorney General Marty Jackley, the counselor was trying to smuggle a gun to an inmate on Thursday (October 18). He was charged the next day.

"Willard Allan Dathe, 68, Sioux Falls, has been arrested by complaint on one count of attempted possession of an authorized article with intent to deliver to a prisoner, class 6 felony, punishable by up to 1 year in the state penitentiary and/or $2,000 fine," said Jackley. "This case is being investigated by Special Investigations Unit at the South Dakota State Penitentiary and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office."

The statement did not provide a motive behind the crime.

Dathe is presumed innocent until such time as proven guilty.