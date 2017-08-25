Pedestrian Killed on Highway Near Watertown

NOTE: The location on the map is an approximation based on a report from the Department of Public Safety . You can access the data here as well.

A Thursday night drive turned deadly as a woman was struck on Highway 212 two miles west of Watertown.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported the incident which happened about 9:45 PM. It involved a 29-year old woman and a 52-year old driver of a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup.

According to the press release, the man driving the pickup was headed eastbound and in the passing lane on the four-lane highway. Seeing something on the shoulder, he reacted by slowing down.

The woman then entered the roadway and was struck by the pickup. She was taken to the Watertown hospital, but did not survive.

At this time the driver will not be charged in the case. Names have been withheld until families have been notified.

