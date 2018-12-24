Pedestrian Fatality in Sioux Falls Sunday Night

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the death of a man in who was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

According to KSFY TV the man was crossing west 57th Street near Broadband Lane. The crash happened about 10:15 PM.

KSFY was briefed by Sgt. Kevin Henkel with the Sioux Falls Police Department saying a 75-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on 57th Street in between Louise Avenue and Marion Road. A 68-year-old man was crossing the street near Broadband Lane when he was hit by the truck.

The 68 year old was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this point, pending notification to family members.