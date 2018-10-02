Peddlers Pinched for No Permit in Sioux Falls

A peddling incident serves as a reminder for Sioux Falls residents to make sure door-to-door salespeople are following the rules.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says two men were arrested because they did not have the proper credentials which include a sales tax license issued by the State of South Dakota and a permit issued through the City of Sioux Falls.

“It’s a license that’s issued to them that will have their name and their picture on it. That just says they’ve registered with the city. We do some background checks to make sure it’s a reputable company and that people aren’t going to be scammed.”

This time of year it’s not as common to have people coming to your house to sell things, but Clemens wants people to be aware.

“It’s always a good idea if somebody’s knocking at your door and asking you to buy something, always ask to see the peddler’s permit.”

The two men were working with the same company selling magazines on behalf of the National Cash Awards Contest. One was from Apple Valley, California and the other was from Memphis, Tennessee.

Both men were arrested and charged with no sales tax license and no peddler’s permit.