Passenger On Crashed Sioux Falls ‘Sip-N-Cycle’ Speaks Out

On Saturday afternoon 25-year-old Justin Rabago was charged with his 3rd DUI after the car he was driving a the Sip-n-Cycle in downtown Sioux Falls. There were many injuries, but luckily no fatalities.

The accident took place near West 4th Street and North Main Avenue in the downtown core. Multiple injuries were reported, some serious, but none were considered life-threatening. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Paramedics Plus, and Sioux Falls Police were on the scene.

"It was determined a vehicle traveling southbound crossed over the lane markings and collided with an occupied Sip-N-Cycle traveling northbound," said Sergeant T. Schmitz. "Several injured parties were transported via ambulance, medical staff advised their injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening."

Mary Wieczorek via Facebook

Mary Wieczorek who was riding that Sip-N-Cycle spoke out on the situation via Facebook saying the following: