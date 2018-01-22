Partnering to Defeat Distracted Driving In Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls School District's Driver's Education Program and the School Resource Officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department joined forces to create a powerful prevention video, public service announcements, print and billboard materials on distracted driving.

"Because we have 750 students that we can educate every single year in driver's safety and driver's education it's really a message that will get directly to them," said Deanne Conrad of the Sioux Falls School District. "Hopefully it will spill out in the community as well."

"We see distracted driving on a daily basis. We have seen high school kids drive distracted. Even down to the elementary level we see parents picking up kids sitting in the line on the phone," added School Resource Officer Supervisor Jason Leach. "It's important that we set an example as parents and adults by not driving distracted."

The video will be required viewing for teens enrolled in the district's driver's education courses.

