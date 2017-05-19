Parker Community Rallying Around Harriman Family

Working at a radio station you get to meet really great people, and get a glimpse into their world everyday.

I remember the first time I talked to Kylie Harriman when she called the radio station to request a song. She was doing early morning chores in the barn before school, before the sun was even up, and well, before most adults had hit snooze for the second time.

Kylie and her sister Taylor invited us to meet some of their hoofed friends they were showing at the Sioux Empire Fair , and then again at the Turner County Fair .

I had the privilege of meeting Kris and Dustin, the parents responsible for raising the hard working Parker girls who love country music.

Earlier this week someone from the Parker community contacted me to let us know Kris had been experiencing health problems. She is unable to drive or do any physical activity as part of the treatment she is receiving, and the town is rallying around the family to help with medical expenses.

Communities like Parker are known for their hard work mentality, and for taking care of each other when someone needs a hand and in life at one time or another we all need the help of others.

Sunday (May 21) from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Parker Community Building, Parker people are showing their love for the Harriman family. There will be a free will donation breakfast being served along with a silent auction, with bidding closing at 12:45 PM.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Kris Harriman Benefit Account c/o Farmers State Bank

PO Box 216

Parker SD 57053

This is a great family in a great community. We send our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery for Kris.

We love Kylie and Taylor for the simple fact that they are great kids, with a good work ethic, and a sense of humor.