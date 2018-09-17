Sioux Falls first responders were on the scene of a home at 57th Street and Glenview Avenue assisting in a medical emergency, followed by an investigation.

The emergency call came in at approximately 5:45 PM Sunday night (September 16). The parents in the home reported that their daughter was playing in the second level of their home. They heard a scream and found the child outside. The toddler, about 2-1/2 years old, was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with unknown injuries.

Although neighbors reported seeing a crime unit vehicle, no arrests have been made and no charges laid.

According to the website safekids.org , falls are more likely to happen at home rather than at a childcare facility. A window stop of four inches is suggested to keep a child from being able to fully get through the opening and fall. Most window stops are equipped with a safety release that adults can activate should there be a fire.