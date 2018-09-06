Parent Connection Offers Classes in Child Development

Raising a child has not, and never has been, easy. But people strive to do it all the same. Some children have complicated issues which leave loving parents wondering what to do and where to turn. There is help, and it is as close as the phone or EmBe Avera South.

South Dakota Parent Connection in partnership with EmBe is presenting a five-week series called "Understanding the Social and Emotional Development of Children". Sessions begin on Tuesday, September 11 and continue through Tuesday, October 9 at EmBe Avera South, 3510 Ralph Rogers Road in Sioux Falls.

Classes are from 5:30 to 8:30 PM each time and the cost per session is $5. Meals and childcare are included.

Five topics will be included in this valuable training:

The Development of Social Skills Red Flags and Warning Signs: How Do I Know if This Behavior is Typical? Strategies and Discussions in Dealing with Difficult Behavior Understanding Risk: Disabilities that Impact Behavior Keeping Lines of Communication Open

Certificates of completion will be awarded to participants. Spots are limited so call 1-605-640-4553 for more details, or register online .

