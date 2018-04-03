Panera Bread Latest to Get Hit with a Possible Data Breach

Another day, another possible data breach. This time it's Panera Bread that's reporting a possible data leak.

Customer information such as phone numbers, email addresses and physical addresses may have been made available through the company's website.

The company said in a statement that following the reports, it decided to "shut down its website in order to repair any problem that may exist."

The company also claims that there is "no evidence of payment card information being accessed or retrieved."

However, while the company says it takes data security seriously, a company called KrebsOnSecurity claims it notified Panera Bread last August already that the company website may have been hacked - but the company chose to do nothing.

So, if you have an account with Panera Bread, you may want to keep a close eye on it over the next few weeks - just to make sure your information hasn't been hacked.

Source: Business Insider

