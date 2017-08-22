Freshly made burritos, tacos, and quesadillas can now be found on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Panchero's Mexican Grill has opened their second Sioux Falls location.

The restaurant opened their doors on Tuesday (August 22) in front of Shopko on 41st Street. They share a building with Schlotzky's.

Nearly one year ago, Panchero's opened their first location near 57th and Louise.

To celebrate the new store's grand opening, Panchero's will serve burritos for only $1 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Tuesday (August 29) at the 41st Street location. You can spin the Wheel of Fortune for your chance to win a prize.



