Painting Gets Torched in Augustana Dorm

From its initial appearance, a fire discovered on the Augustana University campus appears to be a deliberate act.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 1:00 AM Thursday in Tuve Hall.

“There was a painting in a stairwell that was started on fire. One of the students walked past and saw it was on fire and alerted people from there. Doesn’t sound like there was a whole lot of damage. Somebody grabbed a fire extinguisher and put it out before the fire department got there.”

The work of art is described as a canvas painting that was hanging on the wall and there is no estimate on the amount of damage. It’s also unclear whether the dorm needed to be evacuated because of the incident.

At this time there are no suspects and since there was no obvious ignition source, it is being investigated as an act of arson.